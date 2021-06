BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man faces a felony assault charge after police say he broke a man's cheek, nose and tooth with his fist.

Tyrone Lowery,19, told police he confronted the man to fight because of things he was saying at work this past month. Lowery got in the man's face and he pushed him away which caused Lowery to punch him, according to the criminal complaint.