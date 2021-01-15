Avalanche warnings aired after heavy snowfall in Switzerland

A bird flies over the sky near the 1000-year old Orthodox Monastery of Caves covered with the first snow this winter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Ukraine has been hit with unusually cold weather with temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius below zero (69.8 F). (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

BERLIN — Authorities in Switzerland have warned of high avalanche risk in mountainous regions of the Alpine nation after heavy snowfall in recent days. Zurich’s public transportation company halted all tram and bus services in Switzerland’s biggest city Friday. It said snow had brought down trees and blocked access to three vehicle depots overnight.

Some eastern Swiss regions saw up to 2.6 feet of snowfall in 24 hours. Many roads were also closed due to avalanche risk or fallen trees in the western Austrian region of Tyrol. Police in southwestern Germany said a 72-year-old woman died after a tree laden with snow fell on her while she was walking her dog near the Swiss border.