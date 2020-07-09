Authorities: 1 dead after tornado hits

DALTON, Minn. — Authorities say severe storms that swept through parts of the Midwest produced at least one powerful tornado that damaged farms and killed one person and injured two others in Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old man was killed near Dalton when a twister destroyed a large garage in which he was working Wednesday evening. Two others were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not know where or how the two were injured.

Other possible tornado activity was reported Wednesday in Colorado as well as parts of Nebraska and Illinois.