Australia recent wildfires leads to loss of rare frogs

An emergency team of biologists in Australia have flown out to Kosciuszko National Park in New South Wales to assess damage to special enclosures for Southern Corroboree Frogs.

Taronga Conservation Society reported that three out of four of the enclosure sites in Kosciuszko were burnt in the devastating wildfires.

Southern Corroboree Frogs, known for their distinctive colouring, are a poisonous species of frog which need natural climate conditions, and also natural food such as ants.

According to Dr Michael McFadden, who is the Supervisor of Taronga’s Herpetofauna Division and has been leading Taronga’s Corroboree Frog breeding program since 2006, a third of the population of the Southern Corroboree Frogs in the enclosures survived the fires.