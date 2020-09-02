August Weather Recap

During the month of August we were warmer compared to average.

Our average temperature for the month of August is 69.2°F. This year in 2020 we had an average temperature of 72.9°F.

Our average high temperature for the month of August is 81.0°F. This year we had an average high temperature at 83.7°F. Our average low temperature in 2020 was 62.6°F. On average in August we typically see an average low temperature of 59.2°F.

Our average amount of precipitation in August is 3.01″ of rainfall. This August we reached 3.6″ of rainfall in Altoona.