August Weather Recap

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

During the month of August we were warmer compared to average.

Our average temperature for the month of August is 69.2°F. This year in 2020 we had an average temperature of 72.9°F.

Our average high temperature for the month of August is 81.0°F. This year we had an average high temperature at 83.7°F. Our average low temperature in 2020 was 62.6°F. On average in August we typically see an average low temperature of 59.2°F.

Our average amount of precipitation in August is 3.01″ of rainfall. This August we reached 3.6″ of rainfall in Altoona.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss