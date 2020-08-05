August 2020 U.S. climate outlook

LOWESTOFT, ENGLAND – JULY 17: A giant plastic ice cream cone glints in the sun on the South Beach on July 17, 2014 in Lowestoft, England. The Met Office has issued a heatwave alert as temperatures throughout England and Wales are predicted to reach their highest level of the year this weekend. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

The August 2020 outlook favors hotter-than-average temperatures along both coasts, while tropical moisture is likely to lead to a wetter-than-average August along the East Coast. The monthly outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center, importantly, are not predictions for the actual temperatures or precipitation amounts on a given day in August. They simply provide the probability (percent chance) that August precipitation or temperature at any location will be in the upper, middle or lower third of the climatological record (1981-2020) for August.

Temperature outlook: Cooler than average outlook sandwiched between hotter than average

Unlike previous months’ outlooks, August’s temperature outlook does not favor a nearly coast-to-coast swath of hotter-than-average temperatures. Instead, the tilt in the odds towards a hotter-than-average August are located over both the western and eastern United States, with the highest probabilities (60-70%) located across the desert Southwest in Arizona and New Mexico.

But stuck in between, a broad area across the central United States from Nebraska to the Mississippi River is forecast to favor a cooler-than-average month. This region of the country experienced a wetter-than-average July. This wetness is one of the reasons why scientists expect temperatures to be below average.

Precipitation outlook: Wet East Coast and a dry Southwest

Across the Mountain West and into the Southwest, a drier-than-average August is favored with the highest probabilities over Arizona and Utah. Just like last month’s outlook, this drier- and hotter-than-average outlook for the Southwest indicates a sluggish or weaker-than-average monsoon, which usually begins bringing rain to the southwestern United States in July and August.

Meanwhile, the outlook has a tilt in the odds towards a wetter-than-average August for the entire East Coast, with a 60-70% chance across the Mid-Atlantic States. The reason? Look at the tropics! The precipitation outlook across the eastern United States is heavily influenced by the rain expected from Tropical Storm, Isaias. For locations where the odds for a wetter-than-average month are greater than 50%, the forecast rain from just this storm would make it impossible for monthly precipitation totals to be below normal. Some areas would not need one more drop of rain for the entire month to have August totals be around average.

This event highlights the impact one or two major events can have on monthly outlooks for precipitation, and how monitoring the evolution of precipitation during the month is important. For instance, if the rains stop for the rest of the month after Isaias passes through, there will likely be dryness concerns come September, even if August rainfall amounts were near average or even above average.

