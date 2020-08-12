Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Name List

The National Hurricane Center has been naming storms since 1953. They have a few lists of names that are recycled every six years. Hurricanes in the Atlantic are given names that are native to places that will be impacted by them, and the list goes to the letter W. The list always alternates boy and girl names.

The National Hurricane Center does retire names if the storms create a lot of damage. Also, sometimes there are more storms than names for the list. This year, it is being forecasted that there will be more storms in the Atlantic compared to names. This has happened before and once all the names on the list are used, the National Hurricane Center then uses the letters in the Greek alphabet.