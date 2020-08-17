Astronomical highlights for the week

Highlights

Mercury will disappear into the dawn’s glow as it passes behind the Sun this week. It will reemerge after sunset around August 29

SpaceX plans the launch of another 58 satellites. The launch weather forecast is 70% go at this point with cumulus clouds being the primary concern.

Tuesday’s new Moon is also known as a Black Moon. It is the third new Moon in a season. The other (more commonly used) definition of Black Moon is the second new Moon in a calendar month.

with a new Moon comes new months in lunisolar calendars. Chinese: 7th month begins midnight China time Wed Aug 19, Hebrew: Elul begins at sundown on Thu Aug 20 Islamic: Muharram, the calendar month, begins with the first sighting of the crescent moon (Thu Aug 20)

Tue Aug 25 13:57:35: first quarter moon

Upcoming Launches

· Tue, Aug 18 10:31 AM EDT (14:31 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-11 from the Cape Canaveral AFS in Florida

· Wed, Aug 26 01:50 AM EDT (05:50 UTC) United Launch Alliance (ULA) plans the launch of NROL-44 from the Cape Canaveral AFS in Florida

· Mon, Aug 31 10:51 PM -03 (01:51 UTC) Arianespace plans the launch of Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) POC from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana

On This Day

Aug 17, 1970: Venera 7 launch, first successful planetary soft landing, first to transmit data back to Earth, first landing on Venus

Aug 18, 1868: observations of a total solar eclipse leads to the discovery of helium

Aug 18, 1960: launch of Discoverer 14, first spy satellite to return film images of the Soviet Union.

Aug 21, 2002: First Atlas V rocket launched

In case you missed it

A broken cable tore a hole in the Arecibo radio telescope. The dish is already under repair from damage caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017. read more

Northrop Grumman successfully tested the solid rocket motor for United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket. read more

Boeing/USAF win the 2019 Collier Trophy from the National Aeronautic Association for the X B-37B spaceplane. read more

The dimming of the aging star Betelgeuse that fueled speculation that it could go supernova, was likely caused by a dust cloud ejected from the star itself. read more

Watch for this!

Look for the bright star Spica to the left of the Moon after dusk. That light took more than 260 years to travel here.

Near-Earth Objects (NEO)

lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies

This week

Closest

within object close approach date uncertainty lunar distances million

miles ~14 days 2020 PY2 2020-08-20 21:31Z ~8.55 hours 0.9 216,012+ miles ~1 year 2011 ES4 2020-09-01 16:12Z ~8 days 0.3 ~75,371.55 miles ~100 years 99942 2029-04-13 21:46Z < 1 sec 0.1 ~23,441 miles

Planet visibility

body (phase) rise transit (alt) set constellation Mercury (99%) 06:42:38 13:31:30 (62°) 20:18:50 Leo Venus (54%) 02:53:07 10:09:17 (70°) 17:25:25 Gemini Moon (5%) 08:03:11 14:50:47 (57°) 21:26:40 Virgo Mars 22:34:27 04:56:45 (55°) 11:19:13 Pisces Saturn 18:22:54 23:12:37 (28°) 03:58:11 Sagittarius Jupiter 17:53:57 22:37:38 (27°) 03:17:05 Sagittarius

Sample rise/set times for 08/20/20

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

poor pass begins Mon 2020-08-24 05:33:43 EDT from the S (190°) reaches 24°, lasts 5 minutes

exceptional pass exits Earth’s shadow 17° above the horizon Wed 2020-08-26 05:35:23 EDT from the SW (226°) reaches 76°, lasts 5 minutes

Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.

Moon Phases

date phase Tue 2020-08-25 13:57:35 first quarter Wed 2020-09-02 01:22:01 full Thu 2020-09-10 05:25:41 last quarter Thu 2020-09-17 07:00:10 new

Sun

Sunrise/set

Date Rise Solar noon (alt) Set sunlight Thu 2020-08-20 06:30 13:17 (61.64°) 20:03 13 hrs 33 min Fri 2020-08-21 06:31 13:17 (61.31°) 20:02 13 hrs 30 min Sat 2020-08-22 06:32 13:16 (60.97°) 20:00 13 hrs 28 min Sun 2020-08-23 06:33 13:16 (60.63°) 19:59 13 hrs 26 min Mon 2020-08-24 06:34 13:16 (60.28°) 19:57 13 hrs 23 min Tue 2020-08-25 06:35 13:16 (59.94°) 19:56 13 hrs 21 min Wed 2020-08-26 06:36 13:15 (59.59°) 19:54 13 hrs 18 min Thu 2020-08-27 06:37 13:15 (59.24°) 19:53 13 hrs 16 min Fri 2020-08-28 06:38 13:15 (58.88°) 19:51 13 hrs 13 min Sat 2020-08-29 06:39 13:14 (58.53°) 19:50 13 hrs 10 min

lost 0:22:28.395262 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period

daylight (HH:MM): 13:21

mean: sunrise 06:35 sunset 19:57

max: sun angle 61.64°

Twilight