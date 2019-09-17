Ask Joe – What’s your opinion about the fall colors?

This question has been asked from many sources. If I were asked a couple of weeks ago, my answer would likely would have been different. We were locked in a humid and wet weather pattern which has helped to ruin the fall foliage over the past couple of years. However, things have changed. If I were do dream up a weather pattern to help promote the breakdown of chlorophyll (what keeps leaves green), this would be it. Plenty of sunshine with cool nights is a perfect pattern and we are going to get that for the rest of this week.