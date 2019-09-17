1  of  2
Breaking News
Pennsylvania reports first 2019 human case of West Nile Virus Pirates closer Vazquez arrested on charges of soliciting a minor

Ask Joe – What’s your opinion about the fall colors?

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This question has been asked from many sources. If I were asked a couple of weeks ago, my answer would likely would have been different. We were locked in a humid and wet weather pattern which has helped to ruin the fall foliage over the past couple of years. However, things have changed. If I were do dream up a weather pattern to help promote the breakdown of chlorophyll (what keeps leaves green), this would be it. Plenty of sunshine with cool nights is a perfect pattern and we are going to get that for the rest of this week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss