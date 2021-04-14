Ash plume of La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent

Satellite footage showed an ash plume billowing out of a volcano in St. Vincent on Tuesday.

Thousands of people have been evacuated after La Soufriere experienced the first of several major explosions on Friday morning, shooting large clouds of ash into the air.

Another explosion was reported on Tuesday morning, sending another massive plume of ash into the sky.

The falling ash and pyroclastic flows have destroyed crops and contaminated water reservoirs on the Caribbean Island.

Between 16,000 to 20,000 people have been evacuated from the island’s northern region, where the exploding volcano is located, with more than 3,000 of them staying at more than 80 government shelters.

Volcanologists say the volcano, which had seen a low-level eruption since December, could see activity continue for weeks.