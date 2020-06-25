As the Saharan dust plume blows into US, how will it impact Central Pennsylvania

The Saharan Air Layer is a mass of very dry, dusty air that forms over the Sahara Desert. Activity typically builds in mid-June and peaks from late June to mid-August.

During the peak period, it is common for this layer to travel thousands of miles away from its African origins, impacting many areas. New outbreaks occur every three to five days, according to NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division (HRD).

The dust plume began its 5,000 mile journey from western Africa last weekend and traveled across the Atlantic and Caribbean, into the Gulf of Mexico. You can see where the dust is located right now in the figure below.

This dust plume is capable of covering extensive areas, sometimes as large as the lower 48 United States. So what does that mean now that it has reached the United States?

The forecast below shows the dust affecting parts of the South from now through the weekend. The greatest impacts will include hazy skies, reduced visibility, and lowered air quality. It will also help create vivid and colorful sunrises and sunsets with deeper oranges and reds than normal.

The dense plume will overtake all of the southern U.S. by Friday and Saturday and some could spread farther north and into eastern portions. A thinner amount of dust will reach our area through the weekend which may create a brilliant sight.

If enough dust reaches Central Pennsylvania Saturday and Sunday, the region may be treated to Saharan dust sunrises and sunsets. The combination of dust and water particles scatter sunlight, creating rich colors. Increased dust particles can refract sunlight into a wide range of yellows, oranges, pinks, reds, and purples.

Therefore, you’ll want to have those cameras close by! You can keep checking back here to find the latest sunrise and sunset forecasts below. A better sunset is denoted by warmer colors.