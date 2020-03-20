Arkansas severe storm damage

Storms and high winds went through Marion County, Arkansas causing damage to homes and power lines.

According to the county Judge Office, the power lines are down and several hundred people are without power.

Road crews are expected to be out working till about 1 a.m.

No injuries have been reported but people are asked to not go out and see the damage.

The judge office says houses were hit around Highway 25 in an unincorporated community.

The high winds, according to a Skyline witness, were loud and sounded like a train.

Jennifer Spence, a resident of Eros, says she saw a funnel cloud halfway out of the sky when she took off running.

She says it sounded like a loud roar and lasted about five minutes.

No injuries to Spence or her family that was with her but Spence says it was the scariest thing she had ever been through.

Spence says she knows one woman was taken to the hospital.