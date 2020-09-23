Arctic sea ice melted to second lowest on record

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is already the second most active on record, and the entire list of storm names has been exhausted. As a result, the remaining storms this season will take their names from the Greek alphabet. The only other time this happened was 2005, when there were four storms that reached Category 5 - Emily, Katrina, Rita, and Wilma. While there are year-to-year variations in weather patterns and water temperatures that lead to one season being more active than another, climate change is making the storms worse once they develop.

Even though the overall number of hurricanes each year is not increasing, there is a significant increase in the likelihood that a hurricane will be at major hurricane (Category 3-5) intensity during its lifetime. A NOAA CIMSS study earlier this year re-examined global satellite data from 1979 to 2017. Using the regular intensity estimates that are available every 6 hours (known as fixes), scientists found that the probability of a hurricane reaching a Category 3 or higher has increased at about 8 percent per decade globally. When examining only the North Atlantic, that number jumped to 49 percent per decade. Combining those fixes into 3-year periods, the proportion of fixes indicating a major hurricane jumped from about 32 percent to 39 percent globally, and from about 15 to 38 percent in the North Atlantic.