Polar glaciers are shrinking at an alarming rate and scientists say that old climate models are now obsolete.

A 44 square mile chunk of ice in Greenland is the latest fracture. It was almost twice the size of Manhattan and it broke off from the largest remaining arctic ice shelf.

The atmosphere in the region has warmed more than 5 degrees in the last 40 years leading to many consequences. For example, pools of water form on the glaciers and push down into the cracks weakening the ice underneath.

As arctic ice continues to melt, ocean levels and ocean temperatures increase around the globe. While there have been many warnings, scientists say they will keep ringing alarm bells until changes are made.

Dr. Laura Meller, the Polar Advisor for Greenpeace Nordic said, “We need to curb climate emissions right now immediately and we need to create a network of ocean sanctuaries covering at least a third of the blue planet if we are to take the climate crisis seriously.”

Scientists predict the arctic could be ice free in the next twenty years if it’s not taken seriously. Just this year, the minimum sea ice cover is expected to be the second-lowest in four decades of record-keeping.