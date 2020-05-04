April Weather Recap

The month of April was cooler and wetter compared to average. We had precipitation falling 21 days out of the 30 in the month.

During the month of April, our average high temperature is 59.95°F, this April our average high temperature was only 56.40°F. Our average low temperature is 38.2°F and this year in 2020 our average low temperature was 36.8°F. The average temperature for the month is 48.9°F and this year we only had an average temperature of 46.6°F.

Not only were we cooler than average, we were wetter too. In fact, our average amount of precipitation for the month of April is 3.19 inches. This year we picked up 4.78 inches. Year to date we have now had 14.88 inches of precipitation. Through April, the average precipitation to date is 10.47 inches. So far it has been a soggy year.

Our highest temperature recorded this month was 69°F on both April 5th and 8th. Our most precipitation recorded this month happened on April 30th when 1.08 inches fell.