April was a drier and milder month compared to average

This April was milder and drier compared to average when looking at Altoona data since record keeping began.

This April we had 2.43″ of rainfall. The average amount of precipitation is 3.19″. Last April, 4.97″ of rain fell.

This April we did have more snowfall compared to average. Typically, we see .6″ of snow during the month of April. This April we picked up 1.2″ of snow. In 2020, 2.0″ of snow fell during the month.

Our average high temperature is 59.5°F. This April we had an average high temperature of 61.5°F. Our average low temperature this month was 40.2°F. The average low since record keeping started for the month of April is 38.2°F.

Our average high temperature this month was 50.8°F this was slightly above the average which is 48.9°F.

