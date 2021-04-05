April showers move in tonight but we will not pick up much accumulation

A disturbance will move through later this evening and into tonight. It will bring us a few showers during the overnight hours. The showers will be scattered, so not everyone will see rainfall. It will also not accumulate to much. By Tuesday morning most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the 40s with a cloudy sky along with a shower or two. Winds tonight will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This whole week there will be chances for showers, but it will not amount to much precipitation.

