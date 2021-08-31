Answering questions about flooding concerns on Wednesday and how to prepare

A front is stalling over Central Pennsylvania and the remnants of Ida are moving into our area. These will interact and bring us a lot of tropical moisture leading to heavy rainfall. Some areas will be dealing with flooding on Wednesday and even river flooding by Thursday. Already, during the month of August, we have had above average precipitation. Our average amount of rainfall we typically see during the month is 3.26″ this August we have had over 5.73″ so far in Blair County. The ground is saturated and more rainfall could overflow creeks and streams.

TIMELINE

By the morning commute, we will already begin to experience heavy rainfall in Central PA. The higher amounts of rain at this point look to be for our southeastern counties. We will continue to see the rain fall through Wednesday night.

Urban flooding could occur in areas with poor drainage. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take a different route. We expect areas that have poor drainage to start seeing ponding on the roadways by mid morning on Wednesday and continue into Wednesday night.

There could be road closures due to the flooding. If we see this happen, it will be later in the afternoon Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Since the ground is so saturated, all this rain will eventually make it into our creeks, streams, and river beds. If we see river flooding that will be late Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. Remember, rivers can flood, even if it is sunny out.

HOW MUCH RAIN?

Most locations could pick up between 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. In some localized areas in the southern counties, we could even see up to 6 inches. Due to the flooding potential, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Centre, Clearfield, Indiana, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties from 8:00 AM Wednesday until 8:00 AM Thursday. Records have been kept in State College since the 1800’s, the most rainfall in a day was from remnants of Hurricane Ivan in 2004 when the daily rain total reached 5.05″ of rain.

TIPS TO PREPARE

Today is the day to prepare for the flooding on Wednesday. Make sure you have an emergency kit ready to go. Also, remember to pay attention to the changing forecast. Charge all of your devices in case power is lost. If your home is prone to flooding, move all important items to higher ground. If your basement does flood, shut off your electricity if an electrical cords are submerged underwater. If they are submerged, do not go into the water! If you are in an area that is flooding, make sure to move to higher grounds. If you are driving, DO NOT drive over a flooded roadway, turn around and don’t drown. it only takes 6 inches of water to knock a person down and only 12 to 18 inches of water to float a vehicle.