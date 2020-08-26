Animal shelters preparing for storm

Many animal shelters around the Baton Rouge Area are taking extra precautions to keep their animals safe, but they also have tips for pet owners.

Making sure you and your pets are prepared for the storm is crucial. Animal shelters are already making adjustments for displaced pets by moving certain petso ut to foster homes or expanding to bigger shelters. However, shelters are providing some extra steps pet owners can take to protect their animals.

Identification is the most important thing to remember if you and your pet become separated. Animal shelters encourage owners to take their pets with them if they plan to evacuate. They also say to make sure to have kennels or carries to place animals in, have copies of their vaccination records, and to have current pictures.

Companion Animal Alliance will take in some animals for boarding purposes in case of an emergency, but they are encouraging pet owners to stay with their animals. Stock up on animal food, water and medication. And of course, make sure to bring pets inside if they typically stay outdoors.