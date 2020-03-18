An Early Spring

Thursday March 19th will be the start of astronomical spring. The Vernal Equinox will occur at 11:49 PM. This is the earliest spring has arrived in 124 years. This is happening early due to leap years and observing daylight saving time.

Astronomical spring is measured by the vernal equinox. The vernal equinox happens when the center of the sun is directly above the equator. However, Meteorological spring started on March 1st. Meteorological seasons are based on the climate and average temperatures.