Altoona Curve Home Opener Forecast

If you are headed to the home opener for the Altoona Curve this evening against the Bowie Baysox, you’ll want to have a rain jacket with you just in case.

The temperature will be around 75°F for the first pitch at 6:00 PM. During the game we will have a variable cloudy sky. There could be a shower or thunderstorm in the vicinity of the ballpark during the game, so be prepared just in case. Temperatures by the end of the game will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this evening will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

You can stay up to date with the latest WTAJ Weather Authority Forecast Here –>