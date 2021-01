Ice and snow were seen on desert sands in Ain Sefra, Algeria on Wednesday (January 13).

Temperatures in the small town in Naama province reached -3 degree Celsius (26.6 degree Fahrenheit) on January 13.

The town has experienced snow only three other times in 42 years – in 1979, 2017 and 2018. 2017 also saw a blizzard dumping snow up to a meter thick in Ain Sefra.