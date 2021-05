BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Blair County Crime Solvers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Altoona last week.

Logan Township Police responded to the incident on the 3300 block of Pleasant Valley Boulevard around 11 p.m. Thursday, April 29 for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.