After a dry few weeks, we will have some chances for rain in the coming days

It has been quite dry across Central Pennsylvania for the past few weeks. This week there will be more opportunities for rain.

Today we will have a few showers and even a thunderstorm. We will not see much accumluation from this rain. Most areas will get less than a tenth of an inch.

Tuesday there could be a pop up afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but most of the day will be dry.

Wednesday we will have a better chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

Friday will be our best chance for rainfall all week. We could see a steady rain at times on Friday. We will keep you up to date as the week moves along.