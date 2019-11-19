Adiabatic Heating: Cool West, Warm East







Yesterday (Monday, Nov 18th, 2019) Central Pa saw a weather phenomenon called Cold-Air Damming. In short it causes our eastern counties to be much cooler than the western counties. If you want to learn more about it Cold-Air Damming click here. Tuesday, we saw the complete opposite. The eastern counties were much warmer than the western counties.

Tuesday, Central Pa had westerly winds compared to the easterly winds we had Monday. The western counties were quite chilly and had a cloudier sky. The cool western winds travel over the Appalachian mountains then flow down the mountain slope. The process of the downsloping wind causes the air to warm. This process is called adiabatic heating. The sinking air is compressed against the mountain and valley and the atmospheric pressure increases. The higher the atmospheric pressure the warmer the air temperature. This is why the towns and cities on the downsloping side of the mountains (Eastern counties) were warmer.

For an example here is a list of the high temperatures across the region Tuesday Afternoon.

Eastern Counties (Downsloping Side)

Altoona, Pa: 50 degrees;

Huntingdon, Pa: 52 degrees;

Bedford, Pa: 48 degrees

State College, Pa: 50 degrees

Western Counties

Johnstown, Pa: 44 degrees

Somerset, Pa: 43 degrees

Indiana, Pa: 43 degrees

DuBois, Pa: 39 degrees





