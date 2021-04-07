A unique sight called sun halos spotted in the sky this week

Sun halos are created when sunlight or moonlight is refracting light off of ice crystals in the sky. These crystals will then form a halo around the sun. Most of the ice crystals are found in cirrus clouds or cirrostratus clouds. It usually forms a white circle or even sometimes you will see rainbow colors in the halo.

Thank you to everyone who shared their sun halo photos this week!

Danielle

Becca

Christopher

So what is a Sun Dog? Sun Dogs, are associated with sun halos, otherwise known as parhelia, are sunlight reflecting off ice crystals in the sky. Usually you can spot these to the left and right side of the sun at a 22 degree angle, you’ll find patches of light or rainbows, formed from the ice crystals.

