A touch of winter weather Tuesday

Late Monday night into Tuesday morning a low pressure system from the south will arrive. This could bring some flurries and sprinkles to Central PA through early in the morning.

Throughout the day on Tuesday it will be cloudy for most of the day. At times, there will be a light freezing drizzle or just plain drizzle. There will be a better chance to see the freezing drizzle in higher elevations. It does not look like a lot of precipitation and should not have much of an impact. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We should not see any ice accumulation tomorrow and rainfall will not amount to much. It is looking like less than a tenth of an inch.

