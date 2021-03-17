A soggy Thursday is on the way

A low pressure system that will cause severe weather in the southern United States will make its way northward into our area for tomorrow. We will not see severe weather here in Central PA, but by the morning commute there will be a steady rainfall. You will need a rain jacket or umbrella throughout the entire day on Thursday.

We will continue to have times of rain on Thursday as temperatures reach into the 40s. At this time, it looks like by early Friday morning we could pick up around .50″ of rain to an inch of rain here in Central PA.

Late Thursday night into early Friday morning, the northern counties will see this chilly rain switching over to some snow and it could lead to a slushy light accumulation by Friday morning.

FULL FORECAST HERE –>