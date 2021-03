ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)- Thursday will be the warmest day of this week. The high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s tomorrow. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The sun will warm up the ground and that will cause some instability. Once the showers move in Thursday evening a few of the showers could grow into a thunderstorm. So do not be surprised if a few of you hear a rumble of thunder.

