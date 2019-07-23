A Pleasant Stretch of Weather

Now that we are on the back side of the cold front a stretch of pleasant

weather will take over.

Tuesday, we had some left-over showers and thunderstorms but not everyone

saw them. Tuesday was still warm with the high temperatures in the mid to upper

70s with a few of us in the lower 80s. Tuesday was actually a few degrees

warmer than Monday. What made Tuesday more comfortable were the lower dew point

temperatures. The cold front brought drier air into the region and that brought

down the dew point temperatures in to the lower 60s and 50s. The lower the dew

points get the more comfortable its feels.

Wednesday will be a very nice day with a mainly clear sky. There may be a

stray shower in the afternoon but most of us will stay dry. Wednesday’s high

temperatures will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The dew point

temperatures will remain low so it will still feel comfortable.

Thursday will be a slightly warmer day but still very nice. The high

temperatures will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. We will have plenty of

sunshine throughout the day.

Friday will be a warm day with the high temperatures will be in the mid to

upper 80s. The humidity will begin to increase but should still be not too bad.

The weekend will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Saturday will be dry with a mainly sunny sky. Sunday will have a mix of sun and

clouds with a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon.