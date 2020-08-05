A July for the record books

TOPSHOT – People cool off in a swimming pool in Hannover, western Germany on June 25, 2019 as temperatures topped 33 degrees Celsius. – Europeans are set to bake in what forecasters are warning will likely be record-breaking temperatures for June with the mercury set to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) as summer kicks in on the back of a wave of hot air from North Africa. (Photo by Hauke-Christian Dittrich / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read HAUKE-CHRISTIAN DITTRICH/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Across the northeast, average temperatures ranged from 2°F to 6°F above normal for the month of July. Scranton and Harrisburg PA were included in 11 out of 35 major climate sites that recorded the all-time hottest month on record. The month ranked among the 10 all-time hottest months on record for another 23 of the major climate sites.

This was the hottest July on record for State College, Johnstown and DuBois. It was the second hottest July on record for Altoona. Our average temperature this month in Altoona as 75.6°F. Our normal average temperature for the month of July is 70.6°F.

There was also an unusually large number of days with a high of at least 90°F. Baltimore, MD; Hartford, CT; LaGuardia Airport, NY; Philadelphia and Scranton, PA; Providence, RI; and Washington, D.C all recorded their greatest number of 90°F days for any month on record. The number of 90°F days in July ranked among their 10 greatest for any month on record for 17 other sites

We also hit 90° or above nine times during this month of July. Our average amount of days above 90° for the year is typically seven times.

July rainfall was hit-or-miss, with some areas seeing less than 25% of normal and other areas seeing more than 200% of normal. One of those excessively wet locations was Newark, NJ, which had its wettest July on record with 235% of normal rainfall.

Our average monthly precipitation is 3.26″ but this year we only received 2.91″ of rainfall.