We had an amazing sunrise this morning and many of you sent in spectacular photos of it! Thanks for sharing! How does the sunrise and sunsets have so much color? It is because small particles in the sky change the directions of the suns rays. This scattering of light changes the color.

A few clouds help make for a better sunrise or sunset. This is because the red and orange hues have longer wavelengths. The clouds are able to capture that color and it turns into fantastic sunrises and sunsets!