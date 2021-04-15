A cooling trend into the weekend and then next week is looking seasonable

Today and Friday will be on the cooler side before seasonable air returns to start next week. Today’s record high temperature was set in 1969 and was 80 degrees. Today we are forecasting a high temperature in the lower 50s. Our average high temperature for this date in Altoona is 60°F.

The low temperature today fell to 44°F and our average low for this date is 38°F. Our record low temperature was set in 1971 when the temperature dropped to 20°F.

The record amount of precipitation that fell in Altoona on April 15th was 1.03″ in 2001. The record amount of snowfall for this date as 3″ of snow back in 1962.

The cooler than average air sticks around on Friday before temperatures return back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for the weekend and early next week.

