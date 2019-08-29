A brief warm up Friday

If you have been enjoying the more Fall like weather the past few days things are about to change. The humid and warm air of summer will make a brief return Friday.

The past several days the high temperatures in Central Pa have been in the upper 60s to the 70s. Friday’s high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to the low to mid 80s.

The Set Up: High pressure will set up south of Pennsylvania. This will help usher in warm humid air to Central PA. Also, a cold front will approach the region. The winds a head of a cold front will come from the southwest. The combination of the high pressure and an approaching front will act like a conveyor belt and bring in humid and warm air to Central PA. The northern counties will reach the upper 70s. While, the southern counties will reach the low to mid 80s.

The warm up will not last long and the cold front will clear out the warm and humid air for our weekend.