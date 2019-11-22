814cast: Your Weekend Outlook

Saturday: Saturday morning will start out mostly sunny and cold. The cloud cover will slowly increase throughout the morning and afternoon hours. During the daylight hours most of us will stay dry. Rain will move in between 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. for the southern counties first. The rain will move northward throughout the evening hours. The rain will be a cold rain. The high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. The higher ridges of the mountains could see a bit of freezing rain or a wintry mix, so use caution during the evening.

Sunday: There will be some left over sprinkles and flurries Sunday morning. The sprinkles and flurries will taper off quickly. The cloud cover will break for some sunshine by the afternoon. The high temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s.