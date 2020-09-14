814cast: Why the hazy sky?

If you stepped outside Monday you may have noticed how hazy and milky the sky looked. The reason why the sky is so hazy is because of the smoke from the wildfires out west.

A cold front moved through the state Sunday and cleared out the clouds and rain but it brought the smoke in behind it. The smoky sky will linger above us in the next couple of days. There shouldn’t be any air quality issues because of how high up in the atmosphere the smoke is. The smoke will give us brighter and more colorful sunrises and sunsets. To learn more on how the smoke enhances sunsets and sunrises click here: https://www.wearecentralpa.com/weather/weather-headlines/why-sunsets-and-sunrises-appear-red-and-orange/