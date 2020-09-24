814cast: When we could see rain

The latest drought monitor came out Thursday morning and Centre county is now under a severe drought. With the drought getting worse when can we expect rain to make a return to Central PA?

There could be some drizzle in a few spots on Saturday. The winds will be easterly and when that happens drizzle and mist can form for our eastern counties. The drizzle will not help us out when in come to the drought.

A stronger front will move in Tuesday. There will be a few showers Monday afternoon. Steadier and heavier showers will move in Tuesday. We can not rule out a few rumbles of thunder. There will not be a lot of rain but any amount of rain is a good thing.