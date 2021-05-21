814cast: Weekend Weather Outlook

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Saturday will be a very warm and slightly more humid day. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid-80s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds. The afternoon will be warm and humid. We can not rule out a pop up shower. The high will be in the lower to mid-80s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds than sunshine. There could be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the lower to mid-80s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. A pop-up shower and or T’storm can not be ruled out. The highs will be in the lower 80s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with the lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. We can not rule out a pop-up shower in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 80s. Wednesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 80s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 80s.