814cast: Virga

(WTAJ)- We had a few light showers and sprinkles that passed through Central PA throughout today. Most of the rain didn’t reach the ground because of how dry our air is. You might have seen some virga in the sky. Virga is a rain shaft that extends below a cloud but the rain doesn’t reach the ground. To learn more about virga click here.

The dew point temperatures today were in the 40s and 50s. When the dew point temperatures are that low the air is quite dry. When the rain leaves the cloud, it falls through the dry air and the water droplets evaporate and turn back into water vapor.