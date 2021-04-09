814cast: Unsettled weekend weather

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This weekend the weather will be a mixed bag event. The eastern counties will have completely different weather than the western counties. The east will remain cloudy, cool, and damp while the western counties will be warmer with more sunshine.

Saturday: There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. East of I-99 will be mostly cloudy to overcast. The winds will be out of the southeast and they will help keep the eastern counties cloudy and cool. The cool moist air from the Atlantic ocean will sink into the valleys and keep the temperatures down. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The western counties will be sunnier and warmer. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up by the afternoon. Steadier rain and thunderstorms will move into Central Pa Saturday night and continue into Sunday.

Sunday: The day will start off mostly cloudy with showers. There could be a few thunderstorms in the morning. The clouds should break for some sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few more showers will pop up during the afternoon.