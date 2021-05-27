814cast: Turning cloudy and rainy

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The rain will start around lunchtime. The highs will be in the 60s. Friday night will still be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Saturday will be cloudy & cool and with showers. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 40s.

Sunday will start out cloudy with a few showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Warmer air will begin to move in. Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with the lows in the lower 50s.

Monday will be sunny and milder. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will have a sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the upper 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be in the mid 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be in the mid 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the lower 60s.