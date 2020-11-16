814cast: Tuesday Snow Showers

Who is ready for snow? Snow showers will make a return to Central PA Tuesday. A cold front will move through the region Tuesday morning. There is not a lot of moisture with the disturbance but there is enough to bring some snow showers. The snow showers will start early Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning.

Snow Totals:

The northwest counties will pick up 1-2 inches of snow throughout the day. The roads should not be bad but keep in mind to take it a little slower on snow-covered roads.

The Laurel Highlands could also pick up 1-2 inches of snow throughout the day.

The eastern counties will see a few passing snow showers. There could be a light dusting of snow in a few places. There should not be any road issues.

Tuesday will be a cold day. The highs will be in the 30s to the lower 40s. It will also be another windy day and that will make the day feel colder. The winds will be out of the northwest blowing 15-20 mph with gust over 30 mph.