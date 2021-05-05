814cast: Trending cooler but less humid

Altoona, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight will start out mostly cloudy but the clouds will break and it will become partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. Showers will develop late. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Friday will be rather cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Monday will start out cloudy with showers. The showers will taper by midday. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 60s.