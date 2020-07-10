814cast: Tracking Tropical Storm Fay

Tropical Storm Fay is spinning off the coast of New Jersey and will make landfall later this evening. Central Pa will not receive any rain from Fay. The steady rain will stay east of us. Fay will track northward in to New York and she will continue to move into the northeast.

A few showers and thunderstorms from a cold front will move into the western counties later this evening. A few of the storm could produce a decent downpour and some gusty winds. A few showers and storms could late into the overnight hours.