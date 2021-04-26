814cast: This week’s weather

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ)- Tonight will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will have a partly sunny sky. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will start off partly cloudy but clouds will take over by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 70 to the lower 80s. A few showers and T’sstorms will move in during the late evening hours. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Friday will start out mostly cloudy with a few lingerie showers. It will become windy and the clouds will try and break for some sunshine. The highs will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds and it will be breezy. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be a warm day with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 70s.