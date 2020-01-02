814Cast: The Return of Winter Weather

Milder air has arrived and and will continue into Friday and Saturday but colder air will return Sunday.

The Setup: There are two systems heading our way. The first is a low pressure system coming from the south. It will bring periods of rain and mild air to the northeast for the next few days. The second system is a cold front that is west of us. The cold front will stall just to our west and will hold back the cold winter air until Sunday. Once the first system exits the region the cold front will move through Saturday night. Cold air will take over Sunday and there will be scattered snow showers.

Friday: It will be cloudy, foggy, mild and damp. The high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The steady rain in the morning hours will taper to showers in the afternoon. The second round of steady rain will move in Friday night.

Saturday: The cold front will remain west of PA until Saturday night. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the low to mid 50s. It will be cloudy and wet. The rain will continue ahead of the cold front. The front will move through Saturday night and the temperatures will drop quickly and the winds will pick up.

Sunday: It will be cold and the wind will not help at all. The highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 30s. We will also have scattered snow showers throughout the day. There will not be a lot of accumulation but some roads could turn slick.