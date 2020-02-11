814cast: Staying unsettled and the return of winter

The past 2 weeks we have been unsettled but also quite warm for February. The unsettled weather will continue into the weekend but cold air will return.

Wednesday: During the morning we will see some sunshine but the cloud cover will quickly take over by the afternoon. The high temperatures will be in the lower 40s. During the day light hours Central PA will stay mainly dry but a wintry mix will move in. The next system will bring snow and rain to the region Wednesday evening. The northern counties will see more snow than rain at first but the southern counties will see a mix of rain and snow. The temperatures will actually rise during the overnight hours. Any snow we do have will switch back to a cold rain.

Thursday: The rain will continue for the first half of the day. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s but they will happen in the morning hours. A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday afternoon and the temperatures will fall quickly. The rain showers will switch back to snow showers. The winds will pick up become quite strong. The snow will continue over night. The lows will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s.

Friday: It will finally feel like winter. The afternoon high temperatures will only reach the lower 20s. The winds will still be quite strong and that will make the day feel even colder. There will be a few leftover flurries Friday with a mix of clouds and sun.