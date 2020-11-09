814cast: Some rain insight

Some much-needed rain is on the way. The past week has been beautiful! High pressure kept Central PA sunny and warm but keep in mind that most locations are under a moderate drought. Rain is very much needed in Central PA.

A cold front will bring rain to the region Wednesday. The showers will turn into a steady rain and that will be beneficial to us. At the moment Central Pa could pick up 1-2 inches of rainfall with this front. There will be a few showers around Thursday morning but they will quickly wrap up.

Another shot of rain will move in Sunday.