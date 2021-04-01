814cast: Snow Tapers Tonight & Chilly Friday

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few leftover snow showers and flurries early. The temperatures will dive down quite low. the lows will be in the teens to lower 20s.

Friday will be blustery and cool. The highs will be in the 40s. The morning will start off cloudy but the clouds will break by midday. The afternoon will be sunny but cool. The winds will be out of the northwest blowing 10-15 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear and cold. The lows will be in the upper low to mid 20s.

Saturday will start off mostly sunny but clouds will move in by midday. The afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be cloudy with a shower or two. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will start off cloudier with a sprinkle and maybe a shower. The afternoon will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. It will be a very nice day. Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Monday will have a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly sunny sky. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 60s. There could be a shower in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The highs will be in the mid 60s.