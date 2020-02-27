814cast: Snow Showers and The Wind Taper

Tonight: A Wind Advisory is still in effect until 1:00 a.m. Friday but the winds will weaken. Tonight will be chilly with the low temperatures in the teens to the lower 20s. As the low pressure system and the cold front continue to exit the region the winds will slow but will not completely go away.

Friday: Friday will be another chilly and blustery day. The highs temperatures will be in the lower 30s. There will still be a few snow showers around and there will still be a chilly wind. The winds will be 10-15 mph with gust around 25 mph. The weather will continue to improve as we go into the weekend.